SOUTH HAVEN — While some public school districts throughout Southwest Michigan plan to begin the school year with students and teachers returning to the classroom, South Haven Public Schools has made the decision, initially, to begin the school year with only online instruction.
District leaders announced the back-to-school plan Tuesday after conducting a survey last week of parents who were asked if they wanted their child to participate in in-person instruction, and whether their child would be using bus transportation.
After analyzing the responses and considering the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department’s guidelines for safely having stuff and students return to the classroom, school officials decided it would be best to start the school year in a virtual setting.
“The safest way for students to engage in learning at this time is to begin the school year with a gradual transition to in-person instruction,” District Superintendent Kevin Schooley stated in a letter to parents. “This means we will start the school year in a 100-percent virtual setting with the intention to wisely and purposefully re-engage in-person instruction.”
School will resume for students Aug. 31, with virtual learning lasting until at least Oct. 2.
“The district will make a decision by Sept. 21 about increasing our in-person instruction for students,” Schooley explained. “If feasible, increased in-person education would begin Oct. 5.”
If it isn’t feasible, the online instruction will continue with a second assessment on Oct. 19 of whether to increase in-person instruction by Nov. 2. As the first semester progresses, further assessments for in-person instruction may occur, depending on area COVID-19 numbers. Parents who don’t feel comfortable letting their child return to school will have the option of continuing online instruction throughout the year.
“While this isn’t the ‘normal we all had hoped for, it is the first step in transitioning back to our traditional school model,” Schooley said. “It will take patience and perseverance from our students, families and staff as we all adjust and learn how to navigate this unique year.”
When the school district announced its plans to initially start the school year online, most of the people who commented on the district’s Facebook page approved of the decision.
School systems throughout Michigan have until Friday to announce state-approved plans for re-opening their doors to students. Plans have to be based on the state’s mandated “roadmap” for curbing the spread of COVID-19.
The roadmap is based on five phases, depending on the severity of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Most of Michigan is now in phase 4, which allows for in-person education, but only under strict guidelines. Some of those guidelines include students and staff wearing face masks throughout the day, limitations of students in each classroom, continual cleaning of rooms, and lunch eaten only in classrooms. Phase 5 has fewer guidelines for in-person instruction, but just when that will occur remains an unknown, Schooley said.
“The fact that Van Buren County is currently in phase 4 with no indication of being graduated to phase 5 by legislators in the foreseeable future, the discussion became how many students planned to attend in-person schooling and whether or not we could safely house those students in the building while adhering to all guidelines to keep students and staff safe,” Schooley said.