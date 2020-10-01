Senior Services of Van Buren County is embarking on a fundraising campaign to raise upward of $1 million to renovate the former Village Market grocery store in South Haven Township for use as an activity center, and for the organization’s administrative offices.
SOUTH HAVEN — Like so many programs, activities and businesses the COVID-19 pandemic has affected, so has it delayed the opening of Senior Services of Van Buren County’s new senior center and administrative offices.
But a $10,000 grant from Albemarle Corp. Foundation is spurring, once again, the startup of the Senior Services fundraising campaign to renovate the former Village Market grocery store into a senior center for older adults living in the South Haven area.