Co-owners Joe Kruger, right, and Lynn Oliver have joined Colin Rouse, not pictured, in opening Kruger Comics at 1675 Phoenix St., Suite 11, in South Haven.

SOUTH HAVEN — Joe Kruger has fond memories of his dad allowing him to go downtown to buy comic books.

“I was 8,” Kruger recalled. “My dad would give me some money and I’d head to the store on Kalamazoo Street that sold comic books.”

Kruger Comics, located in South Haven, offers a wide selection of new and classic comic books.
