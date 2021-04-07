South Haven resident Jennifer Sistrunk is shown with some of the posters, brochures and logos she has designed for clients in Southwest Michigan over the years, including the South Haven / Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, which has hired her as its new executive director.
SOUTH HAVEN — Some residents of South Haven know Jennifer Sistrunk for the brochures, logos and billboards she has designed for clients in Southwest Michigan. Others know her as the advertising and marketing manager for Clementine’s and HawksHead restaurants in South Haven and Clementine’s Too in St. Joseph.
Soon, Sistrunk will be known for something else, as she has just been named the new executive director for the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.