SOUTH HAVEN — Annie Brown and Joe Reeser received enough votes in Tuesday’s primary election to proceed to the November mayoral election in South Haven.
Brown received 417 votes in an election that attracted 40 percent of the city’s voters, while Reeser received 415 votes. The other candidate, former Mayor Robert Burr, received 386 votes, according to unofficial results tabulated Tuesday evening.
Brown is a former South Haven Public Schools Board of Education president, while Reeser is a current city council member.
In the other contested city council primary race, two of the four candidates in Ward 2 will proceed to the November election.
Incumbent city council member Jeff Arnold and Ryan Servatius received the most votes out of the four candidates, according to unofficial results. Arnold received the most votes, 131, while Servatius received 108 votes. The other two challengers, Paul VandenBosch and Adam Muszkiewicz, garnered 102 and 25 votes, respectively.
Arnold has served on the city council for the past four years. Servatius, who is a real estate broker, has served previously on the South Haven Township Planning Commission when he lived in the township.
Candidates stated prior to the election that the biggest issues facing the city are promoting a year-round economy, limiting the number of homes used for short-term vacationers and creating opportunities between the city and South Haven Township for the creation of more affordable housing options.