Family Video photo

The parking lot at the Family Video store in South Haven was full of customers on Wednesday seeking discounted videos. The South Haven store is one of 58 locations in Michigan that will soon close for good as part of the company-wide closure of the chain.

 Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium

SOUTH HAVEN — Over the past couple of decades video stores began to close one by one in South Haven, except one holdout – Family Video.

That’s about to change, though.