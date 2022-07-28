A bicyclist is shown near one of the bridges along the Kal-Haven Trail just east of South Haven. The western portion of the trail will be resurfaced over the next several years, along with improvements made to three of the trail’s bridges.
SOUTH HAVEN — An extensive project to resurface the western half of the 34-mile long Kal-Haven Sesquicentennial Trail will be taking place over the next several years, along with improvements to Van Buren State Park.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received $5 million in funding through the Building Michigan Together Plan to resurface 17 miles of the trail from South Haven to Bloomingdale, said Jill Sell, Southwest Michigan trail specialist for the DNR.