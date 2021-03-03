SOUTH HAVEN — It took nearly five years of planning and financing to create South Haven’s new splash pad, but one of the results of that effort is an award from the Michigan Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

Mark Worden of the Michigan Chapter presented the award on Feb. 25 to city officials in a brief ceremony at the splash pad, which is on Water Street between South Beach and Riverfront Park. The city received the award for projects less than $1 million.

SH splash pad photo

Mark Worden of the Michigan Chapter of the American Public Works Association (fourth from right) presents one of the organization’s 2021 Project of the Year Award awards to South Haven city officials and community leaders in recognition of the city’s new splash pad, which opened in 2020.