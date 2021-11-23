South Haven Chamber of Commerce building damage

The vehicle that crashed into the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce building Friday evening is shown above.

 Provided photo / South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce

SOUTH HAVEN — Police are investigating extensive damage that occurred at the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce building this weekend when a Jeep crashed into a portion of an exterior wall.

The incident occurred around midnight Friday.

sh chamber building interior damage

The photo above shows damage caused to an office inside the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce after a vehicle crashed into an exterior wall and window late Friday evening.