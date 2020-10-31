SOUTH HAVEN — With Tuesday’s general election just a few days away, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has spent the past week campaigning for Democratic candidates seeking federal and state legislative seats.

Such was the case Friday when she came to Southwest Michigan to help bolster the campaigns of Jon Hoadley, who hopes to unseat veteran U.S, Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, for the 6th Congressional seat, and Abigail Wheeler, who hopes to defeat Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, for the 66th District state representative seat.