Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stops in South Haven on Friday to say thank you to first responders from South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department. In the photo above, she shakes hands with retired firefighter Don Quinn.
South Haven Area Emergency Services Director Brandon Hinz, left, and Deputy Fire Chief Keith Bierhalter listen as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer thanks first responders from SHAES and South Haven Police Department for their efforts, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stops in South Haven on Friday to say thank you to first responders from South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department. In the photo above, she shakes hands with retired firefighter Don Quinn.
South Haven Area Emergency Services Director Brandon Hinz, left, and Deputy Fire Chief Keith Bierhalter listen as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer thanks first responders from SHAES and South Haven Police Department for their efforts, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
SOUTH HAVEN — With Tuesday’s general election just a few days away, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has spent the past week campaigning for Democratic candidates seeking federal and state legislative seats.
Such was the case Friday when she came to Southwest Michigan to help bolster the campaigns of Jon Hoadley, who hopes to unseat veteran U.S, Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, for the 6th Congressional seat, and Abigail Wheeler, who hopes to defeat Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, for the 66th District state representative seat.