A Chicago man has been order to stand trial for murder in connection with the 1982 disappearance of his 8-month-old daughter, whose body has never been found. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday that 76-year-old Isiah Williams is accused in the presumed death of Olisa Williams. He was bound over for trial in Washtenaw County. Nessel says Williams allegedly took the girl from the arms of her mother, Denise Frazier-Daniel, during a struggle on April 29, 1982, in Ohio and took her to Michigan, where she was last seen alive that summer in Williams’ custody. Nessel says the girl was never found and is presumed dead.