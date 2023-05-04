SOUTH HAVEN — A woman died Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle she was driving collided with another in Casco Township, just north of South Haven.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when Allegan County Central Dispatch received a call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 109th Avenue and 66th Street, according to a news release from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
When officers arrived, they found two vehicles off the roadway that had been involved in a side-impact collision. Life-saving measures were attempted to save the woman, however, they were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was traveling west on 109th Avenue when a vehicle driven by a man and traveling northbound on 66th Street failed to stop for the stop sign at 109th Avenue and struck the woman's vehicle in the driver's side.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the news release. The man was lodged at Allegan County jail. His charges were not released Thursday, pending his arraignment. The victim's name also was not released as of Thursday until family members were notified.
While sheriff's deputies investigated the crash, the intersection at 109th Avenue and 66th Avenue was closed to traffic.
The Allegan County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, AirCare, South Haven Area Emergency Services and the Allegan County Medical Examiner's office.