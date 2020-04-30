ST. JOSEPH — There will be no Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff this summer.
The 59th Annual event, set for July 11 and 12, was canceled Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Safety is Krasl Art Center’s primary concern in making this decision,” said KAC board president Susan Miller in a news release. “The safety of our 200 artists from around the country, the safety of our 50,000 annual patrons and, of course, the safety of our more than 400 volunteers who make each year’s event the beloved community tradition it is.”
In the history of the art fair, this will mark the first time the event has been canceled.
KAC staff and volunteers plan and coordinate the art fair year-round. It is a major fundraiser to support KAC’s mission, according to the news release.
This year, more than 800 artists applied and a panel of jurors scored applicants, narrowing it down to 200 who were invited to participate.
All fees paid by artists for booth rental will be returned to them.
Dee Hodgson, KAC’s development and art fair manager, said that many artists around the county are struggling right now with art fairs being canceled. KAC volunteers and staff are working to recognize these artists online, allowing patrons to view their artwork, connect with the artists, and support them in these times.
"We strive to support the 2020 Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff artists and encourage patrons to consider collecting from these carefully selected artists," Hodgson said. “We may not be able to gather together in person to enjoy art fair weekend, but we look forward to featuring the invited artists on our website and through social media engagement. We encourage patrons to buy art from old and new favorite artists.”
Online information about the artists will soon be up at krasl.org.
The 2021 Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff is scheduled for July 10-11, 2021.