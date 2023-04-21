WASHINGTON, D.C. — Christine Vanlandingham, CEO of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging in St. Joseph, was among the experts who testified Thursday before a special committee of the U.S. Senate.
Vanlandingham spoke about the barriers to job entry or re-entry faced by older job seekers, the services the agency provides to help overcome those barriers and ways Congress can better support older job seekers.
The hearing, “Beyond the 9 to 5: Dismantling Barriers and Building Economic Resilience for Older Workers,” was held before the Senate Special Committee on Aging.
“Changes in the age distribution of the U.S. population make older workers an increasingly important part of the total available workforce,” Vanlandingham testified. “Participating in the labor market – even at an older age – has a positive impact on social cohesion and self-rated health and is a critical component of financial well-being. But older Americans face significant barriers to job entry or re-entry.”
She said aging agencies across the country have seen barriers for older workers, including inadequate technology skills, insufficient broadband access to apply for jobs online, lack of a professional network, caregiving duties and most predominately, pervasive age discrimination experienced during the job search process.
“These challenges must be faced head-on if, as a nation, we want to encourage economic self-sufficiency, to promote staying engaged as we age and to offer all workers equal opportunities to contribute. It is not just the right thing to do for older workers: it is also the fiscally prudent one,” Vanlandingham told the committee.
To address these challenges, Region IV Area Agency on Aging supports low-income older adults in their quest to gain economic security though career planning, employment barrier identification and remediation.
Vanlandingham said in reducing barriers and investing in older workers, the country’s society and economy can tap the significant amount of social capital that is older workers’ knowledge and experience – in light of the ongoing workforce shortages.
The AAA’s Senior Community Service Employment Program connects older adults who have fallen out of the workforce to on-the-job training while working, allowing them to be more competitive in their search for unsubsidized employment.
The AAA’s Computer Learning Center at the Campus for Creative Aging provides older adults opportunities to take basic to advanced-level computer literacy classes for free. These classes are taught by a wide age-range of volunteers who are subject experts in things like Apple iPhone, Microsoft Excel and Zoom.
The Senate Special Committee on Aging was established in 1961 and was granted permanent status in 1977. While special committees have no legislative authority, they can study issues, conduct oversight of programs and advance important causes.
Thursday’s hearing will inform national strategies to reduce barriers for older job seekers, strengthen current services and explore the replication of local best practices.