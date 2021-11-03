ST. JOSEPH — Longtime Area Agency on Aging CEO Lynn Kellogg is retiring next month.
Kellogg has worked at Region IV AAA – a private nonprofit which assists with the needs of older adults – for 45 years. Her last day will be Dec. 16.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 7:49 am
ST. JOSEPH — Longtime Area Agency on Aging CEO Lynn Kellogg is retiring next month.
Kellogg has worked at Region IV AAA – a private nonprofit which assists with the needs of older adults – for 45 years. Her last day will be Dec. 16.
Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana
Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.