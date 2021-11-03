Area Agency on Aging

The Region IV Area Agency on Aging is pictured above.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — Longtime Area Agency on Aging CEO Lynn Kellogg is retiring next month.

Kellogg has worked at Region IV AAA – a private nonprofit which assists with the needs of older adults – for 45 years. Her last day will be Dec. 16.

