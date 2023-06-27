ST. JOSEPH — An autopsy on a Stevensville man who died last week while in custody within the Berrien County jail showed no signs of suspicious activity, Michigan State Police reported Tuesday.
“Additionally, there were no visible indications of self-inflicted fatal wounds,” said Specialist Lt. DuWayne Robinson, spokesperson for the state police, in a news release. “This death investigation does remain open pending lab analysis results and ultimately prosecutor’s review.”
David Lee Mabry, 60, of Stevensville was found unresponsive in his cell in the receiving area of the jail on June 20. Lifesaving measures made by jail staff and Medic 1 Ambulance were unsuccessful.
Mabry was arrested on June 18 for allegedly shooting and killing his stepmother, Mary Mabry, 57. She was sitting with her husband on their backyard patio in Baroda Township when the shooting occurred.
Mary Mabry’s three adult children and a friend of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for cremation and other expenses.