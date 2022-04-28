220428-HP-base-bowls-company-photo.jpg

Owner Stephanie Ott, center, is opening Base Bowls & Company, next month in St. Joseph, with her partner Blake Williams, right, and general manager Madi Gibson.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Fast food will meet fresh fruit at a new St. Joseph restaurant.

Base Bowls & Company will make its debut on May 16. Owned by Stephanie Ott, the restaurant will sell speedy, made-to-order acai bowls and salads.

