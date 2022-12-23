ST. JOSEPH — Each of Berrien County’s senior centers will receive $370,998 for the period of Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024, following action by the Berrien County Board of Commissioners on Thursday.
To receive the money, the centers must follow terms of appropriations approved by the county board.
The money comes from a .30-mill tax levy for services to older citizens, approved by county voters in August 2020 for the years 2021 through 2024.
The appropriations to the seven centers are based on the estimated 2022 tax year.
The Michigan Legislature in 1976 enacted Public Act 39, authorizing local units of government to appropriate funds to public or private nonprofit corporations or organizations for the purpose of planning, coordinating, evaluating and providing services to older citizens.
The Berrien County Board of Commissioners has sought approval of the .30-mill levy from county voters since 1988.
To receive money from the county each senior center must, among other things:
Hold meetings of the Board of Directors, conducted in public.
Have bylaws and articles of incorporation.
Purchase and maintain director and officer liability insurance.
Provide full access by Berrien County or its designees to the books and all financial and bank records.
Provide access and assistance for an audit firm designated by the county board to conduct a thorough audit, and subsequently submit and implement a corrective action plan for any weaknesses or ineffective internal controls.
Provide to the county annually a written plan summarizing proposed activities and services, and provide an annual report summarizing fulfillment of the plan.
If a center provides transportation, it must provide transportation services to people with disabilities, including those in wheelchairs.
Provide a copy of a proposed budget annually by Oct. 1.
The county’s seven senior centers are: Benton Harbor/Benton Township Senior Services, Buchanan Area Senior Services, Central County Senior Center, Greater Niles Senior Center, North Berrien Senior Center, River Valley Senior Center and St. Joseph/Lincoln Senior Center.