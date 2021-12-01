BENTON HARBOR — Berrien County Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust members welcomed a new co-chair Tuesday morning – 1st Lt. Ryan Schoonveld, Niles Post commander with the Michigan State Police.
He is taking the place of St. Joseph Director of Public Safety Steve Neubecker, who said after the meeting that he’s planning to retire in the next couple of years, possibly in July 2024, when he will have been working for the city for 30 years. He started with the city in 1994 as a dispatcher.