Traffic passes the new speed limit sign Thursday along Glenlord Road in Lincoln Township.

 Tony Wittkowski / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — People driving along Glenlord Road in Lincoln and Royalton townships will need to take a second look at how fast they travel.

New speed limits were posted earlier this week and were approved by Berrien County commissioners Thursday.

