ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Trial Court Judge Dennis Wiley on Thursday stood on the floor of the room where his children once attended kindergarten.
In the Berrien County Board of Commissioners room – inside the former Washington Elementary School – Wiley said he’s thankful the county took ownership of the building after the school closed decades ago. The building is now the Berrien County Administration Building.
“Forty-four years ago, I moved my family here and my kids went to kindergarten in this very room,” he said. “It was a wonderful time.”
Wiley took time out from a busy court docket Thursday to stop in and receive a resolution of honor from the county board. He is set to leave the bench and retire at the end of the month.
Former Berrien County Chief Public Defender Paul Jancha Jr. will take a seat on the bench next January. Wiley was unable to run for reelection this year due to age limitations, and Jancha ran unopposed for the open seat.
Wiley got his law degree in 1973 from Notre Dame. He served four years in the U.S. Army as judge advocate general, then worked as a lawyer in private practice before being hired as a Berrien County sssistant prosecutor in 1980.
He became chief assistant prosecutor in 1983 and prosecutor in 1989.
In 1996, he was appointed as a judge by then-Gov. John Engler, and was subsequently elected to the bench three times.
“The Berrien County Board of Commissioners hereby recognizes and thanks Judge Wiley for his years of service,” Board Chairman Mac Elliott read from a printed resolution. He said Wiley will receive a framed one.
Elliott said he often went up against Wiley in court when Elliott worked as a defense lawyer in Berrien County. However, addressing Wiley, he said, “It’s an honor to call him a friend.”
Wiley thanked the board for the honor, and said, “It’s truly been a privilege to work here in Berrien County, in my opinion, one of the finest places to work.”
He also complimented the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, calling it, “One of the best law enforcement agencies I’ve ever seen.”
He recalled that while he was county prosecutor, he worked with police in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties to develop a drug enforcement agency called Tri-Net.
“We realized the drug dealers don’t work within county lines,” Wiley said. “We took down one of the largest drug dealers in the country. We prosecuted a kingpin, and he served 20-plus years in prison.
“It’s been my honor to serve my country, my state and my county,” he added.