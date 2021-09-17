ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County commissioners may have no authority over the health department’s face mask mandate in schools, but that doesn’t mean they agree with the order.

County Chairman Mac Elliott said during Thursday’s board meeting that because there’s a pending lawsuit against the county over the mask mandate, the county’s attorneys have told the commissioners to make no comments – good or bad – about it.

Commissioners approved a resolution supporting the health department’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in August before the health department issued the public health order requiring masks in education settings on Sept. 1.

“We could amend the resolution, if we wanted to, to include language that says we support the health department in general, but we don’t support a mask mandate,” Elliott said. “I think you know from last week that’s the position of most of the people on this board.”

Elliott said there are laws that the commissioners don’t like, but they have to abide by them. He said state representatives and state senators are the ones with the power to change them.

“They are the lawmakers,” he said. “They are also the folks that have the power to change the law that governs us.”

He said people who believe a law is unconstitutional can seek legal redress in the courts.

“We are the lightening rod, now, for a year and one half of frustration, from masking to shut downs to you name it,” Elliott said. “I wish we had the authority to deal with those things. I wish we could do more than simply receive comments.”

Commissioner Ezra Scott said people should read pending state Senate Bills 600 through 603, which deal with emergency use vaccinations and masks.

“That would take care of a lot of the problems we have right now,” he said.

Elliott and Scott addressed meeting attendees after several county residents spoke against students being forced to wear masks while in school, saying it’s unconstitutional, unsanitary and unnecessary.

Stevensville resident Zach Lesher said he’s tired of hearing from law enforcement and elected officials that their hands are tied.

“Our hands aren’t. We’re not going away. This isn’t going to quit. And all of you that sit by and do nothing, you’re all going to be complicit in what happens next, because you’re the ones sowing division across our nation,” Lesher said. “You might not see the bigger picture of this, but this isn’t about a mask. ... I don’t care if you wear one or not. It’s your constitutional liberty to decide if you want to. You have no authority to stick a muzzle on anyone else. This is America. We have rights. And we will take them. For the last time, you have a chance to do what is right, honorable, to the oath that you took. You do it, or we the people will.”

Last week, Scott and Commissioner Julie Wuerfel said they planned to introduce resolutions rescinding support for the health department’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and calling for a vote of no confidence.

However, county officials released a statement Wednesday stating the board of commissioners and county administrator “have no authority to intervene in the health officer’s performance of her statutory duties under Michigan’s Public Health Code.”

In addition, commissioners may face legal action if they interfere with implementation of the order and can’t defund the health department in an attempt to block the order.

According to the health department, the mask mandate will be rescinded 21 days after the county moves into moderate transmission levels if deaths or hospitalizations don’t increase during that time.