web only
Don Campbell / HP file photo

Courthouse, county buildings lose power briefly

ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph was closed much of Tuesday afternoon so electrical work could be done by American Electric Power, according to a news release from the Berrien County Administration Center.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium