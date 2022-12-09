ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County is set to receive $4 million over 18 years as part of the opioid settlement distribution state officials approved in April, Administrator Brian Dissette told county commissioners Thursday.
He said the money is being held up because Ottawa County is contesting how the money is to be distributed, but now is the time to start planning on how to use that money.
The money is from a settlement agreement between the state and Johnson & Johnson, along with pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. Michigan is receiving $800 million of the $26 billion national opioid settlement.
Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller said better ways need to be found to handle substance use disorder in the county.
“How do we manage this as a chronic health condition instead of an acute health condition at the emergency department?” Miller asked.
In Berrien County, he said the number of drug-related deaths has increased from 26 deaths in 2019 to an anticipated 40 deaths this year.
“You can see this is a growing problem,” he said. “This is not going away. It’s trending up.”
According to the state, Miller said Berrien ranks 14th out of 83 counties in the rate – per 100,000 of overdose deaths.
“What I need from Berrien County, and I think what we need to focus on, is a unified strategy to organize a response for substance use disorders in the county,” Miller said.
Dissette said county officials are meeting Friday to discuss what the money can be used for and when it is expected to be received. He said the group will present its recommendations on how the money can be used at a future board meeting.