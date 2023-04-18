ST. JOSEPH — Police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was found unresponsive in a cell in the receiving area of the Berrien County jail early Monday.
Undersheriff Chuck Heit said Kiara Necole Haynes, 32, of Buchanan, had previous medical conditions and was being lodged on drug charges when she was found unresponsive at 12:38 a.m.
Efforts by jail staff and a Medic 1 ambulance crew to revive her were unsuccessful. Heit said there were no apparent signs of trauma, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Michigan State Police are investigating along with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and WMed Medical Examiner’s Office.