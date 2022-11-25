ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Judge Donna Howard said she is ready to order another insurance company to pay 100 percent of the costs associated with someone who was catastrophically injured in a car accident before the state’s auto insurance reform took effect on July 1, 2021.
This time, it’s for the care of 29-year-old Kiera Ogburn of St. Joseph Township, who has only been able to blink since she was hit by two cars in June 2010 while walking in Benton Township.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Howard said she had no choice due to a recent ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals in a similar case, Andary v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co. The court of appeals ruled that the reduced pay rates in the state’s no-fault insurance reform law can’t be applied retroactively. That case is expected to be heard by the Michigan Supreme Court during its March 2023 session.
Howard said Tuesday that she’s ready to sign the order as soon as she receives it from attorney Steve Hulst.
He represents Ogburn’s grandmother and guardian, Josephine Wooden, and Private Duty Home Healthcare St. Joseph, the company that cares for Ogburn on a 24/7 basis. Hulst said he would have the order ready by next week at the latest.
After the hearing, Lori Costanza, owner of Private Duty, said the insurance company, Auto-Owners Insurance Co., owes Private Duty more than $150,000 for Ogburn’s care.
This is at least the second time Howard ordered an auto insurance company to pay more money.
In October, she ordered Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Michigan to pay 100 percent of the costs associated with the care of Joyce Yerington of Bainbridge Township, who was catastrophically injured in a car accident in 2019.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Lori McAllister, the attorney for Auto-Owners Insurance Co., said she understands that Howard’s hands are tied, but she wanted to make sure the order included language that protects the insurance company during future litigation.
The Ogburn case continues with a possible jury trial to decide if Auto-Owners needs to pay penalties and attorney fees for the plaintiffs.
McAllister said she is also involved in the Andary case to be heard before the Michigan Supreme Court next spring. She said she doesn’t expect there to be a ruling in that case until at least June.
The state’s auto reform law was aimed at reducing auto insurance rates for Michigan drivers.
It only requires auto insurance companies to reimburse providers at 55 percent of what they were paying in 2019 for services not covered by Medicare, which includes most home health care. That rate dropped to 54 percent in July and is slated to drop to 52.5 percent after July 1, 2023.
However, people injured before the law went into effect have said the cut in payments shouldn’t apply to them.
The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association states there are more than 17,000 people who were catastrophically injured before the state’s auto insurance reform took effect.