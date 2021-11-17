211117-adoption-day-file-photo

Erika, front, and Kayla Leach try out Judge Mabel Mayfield’s bench during finalization of adoption proceedings for the twins in 2016 during the county’s first adoption day at the Berrien County Courthouse.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — The public is invited to celebrate next Monday with five new families that will be finalizing adoptions at the Berrien County Courthouse.

The theme is “Giving Thanks for Families.”

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa

Tags