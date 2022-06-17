220617-HP-life-savers-pic1.jpg

A life ring sits in its box Thursday along the South Pier in St. Joseph.

 Tony Wittkowski / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Stealing life rings from the piers along the St. Joseph Harbor is no joking matter.

A 22-year-old Edwardsburg man is in the Berrien County jail for five days for taking a life ring from the South Pier near Silver Beach recently.

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium