ST. JOSEPH — With what police are calling an alarming increase in speeding-related crashes since 2020, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and dozens of other Michigan law enforcement agencies will beef up patrols starting Thursday and continuing through the end of February.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), local and county roads are more dangerous than highways for speeders. In 2020, 87 percent of all speed-related traffic fatalities occurred on non-interstate roads, the NHTSA says. And, recent insurance industry studies show about 112,000 speeding tickets are issued every day, with about 41 million issued per year in the U.S.