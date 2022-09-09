ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County residents can bring unwanted hard foam, electronics and household chemicals to Silver Beach County Park next weekend for a recycling event.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 17 attendees can attend the drive-thru only event at 101 Broad St., below the bluff in St. Joseph.
Participants must stay in their vehicle at all times. The fees are $10 per computer monitor, $20 per TV, and $10 for any Freon-containing appliance.
People are asked to have payment ready, cash or check. Exact change is preferred. Staff will unload all items from vehicles. Foam will be unloaded first, electronics unloaded second, with household chemicals and batteries unloaded last.
Foam includes foam coolers, foam cups, clean foam to-go containers, egg cartons, foam block packaging and Styrofoam. Foam must be clean and dry. Packing peanuts and soft foam will not be accepted. Foam will be recycled by Tri-Power Recycling in Elkhart, Ind.
Green Earth Electronics Recycling will collect electronics such as computers towers, computer monitors, TVs, appliances such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers, window air conditioners, DVD/VCR players, phones, power tools, vacuum cleaners, small and large appliances, or any household item with a cord or items that run on batteries. Other electronics are accepted at no cost to the resident.
Green Earth Electronics Recycling, based in St. Joseph, is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for electronic drop-offs.
Accepted household chemicals include auto liquids, yard and garden chemicals, cleaners, pool chemicals, solvents, oil-based paint, stain, and most other paint products – however, latex paint will not be accepted.
Also accepted are household and auto batteries of all sizes, fluorescent light bulbs, and home medical waste including pills and sharps. Unwanted pills should be taken out of the original pill bottle and combined together in a sealable bag. Medical sharps/needles must be brought in a puncture proof container, such as a rigid plastic bottle or tub. No loose sharps will be accepted.
Latex paint, or water-based paint, will not be accepted at this event. Latex paint can be recycled at Ace Hardware in St. Joseph and Stevensville for a fee. Latex paint can be dried out and placed in with regular curbside trash. To quickly dry out latex paint, mix in latex paint drying powder that can be found at most hardware stores. Do not bring latex paint to this event.
Donations are accepted to help pay for collection costs. This event is open to Berrien County residents only. Waste from businesses is prohibited.
More information can be found at www.berrien county.org (click Recycling Services) or call Jaysen Field at 983-7111, extension 8232. The event is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department.