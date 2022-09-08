ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Emergency Management officials announced plans to test the wireless emergency alert system at 3 p.m. Monday.
The test will be limited to a 1.5-mile diameter area, centered near the Berrien County jail, in parts of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor. Anyone with a wireless, emergency alert-enabled device, inside the target area can expect to receive an alert message. When they get the alert, a link to a feedback survey will be in the message.
“Wireless Emergency Alerts, or WEAs, are one important part of our early warning system in Berrien County,” said Capt. Rockey Adams, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator, in a news release. “WEAs are considered to be a siren inside of anyone’s pocket. But they come with information on what the emergency is and how to avoid harm.”
This particular test is designed to look at improvements that have been made to location-based alerts. Prior to these improvements, some devices would not recognize they were in the target area and fail to alert.
Other devices outside of the target area would alert, despite not being in the target area, Adams said. Cellular service and device providers have made many improvements to the system to ensure alerts go to those who need to be alerted. Officials have also worked to ensure “overshooting” an area is minimized.
“We want people to be confident in this system’s capabilities so they act immediately to protect themselves when an alert is sent out,” Adams said in the release. “People have a tendency to question if the alert is real, and this can cost them valuable time needed to take action. Our goal is to provide clear, timely information and send it to those who need it.”
When the alert is sent at 3 p.m. Monday, it will contain the following text: “TEST. Go to https://www.fcc.gov/wea to provide feedback on your receipt of this test.”
More information about this test, including maps of the target area can be found at: https:// berriencounty.org/1861/ 09122022-WEA-Test.