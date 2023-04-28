Carlton A. Kelly Jr., 28, of Ogden Avenue Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 134 months to 40 years in prison, credit for 87 days served, $1,436 in fines and costs, and $4,514 in restitution for two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; a concurrent term of 114 months to 20 years and $68 in costs for discharging a weapon in or at a building; and a consecutive and preceding term of 2 years for weapons felony firearms, for shooting at a house from a vehicle Jan. 21 on Church Street in St. Joseph.