Hawaii's governor expects the death toll in Maui to rise as officials searched for remains. It’s unclear how morgues will accommodate the number of victims with just one hospital and three mortuaries. A Maui County statement on Friday said the number of deaths has risen to 80. Emergency managers in Maui are still assessing the scope of the damage in the center of Lahaina and searching for places to house people displaced from their homes. One possibility was to put some of the survivors and disaster responders at the Sheraton Hotel, with 200 rooms available there. But the need for shelter was much higher, estimated to be as many as 4,500 people.