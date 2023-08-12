berrien county courthouse for web
Don Campbell / HP file photo

Sentences St. Joseph Drugs

Tyler Austin-Lee Baggett, 29, of South Algonquin Drive, Benton Harbor, 23 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 60 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine/ecstasy, April 13 in Sodus Township.