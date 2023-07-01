Sentences St. Joseph Weapons violations
Lonney D. Parrigin, 49, of Clymer Road, Coloma, 180 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted carrying a concealed weapon, a nine-inch knife, Dec. 25, 2022, in Coloma Township.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$5.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Online Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Online Access
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Online Access
|$60.00
|for 180 days
|12 Month Online Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$5.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Online Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Online Access
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Online Access
|$60.00
|for 180 days
|12 Month Online Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds light and variable..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 6:51 am
Lonney D. Parrigin, 49, of Clymer Road, Coloma, 180 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted carrying a concealed weapon, a nine-inch knife, Dec. 25, 2022, in Coloma Township.
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan