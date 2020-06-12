ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office records lobby will reopen Monday by appointment only. The office has been closed to the public since the coronavirus outbreak hit.
Located at 919 Port St., St. Joseph, the records lobby will offer appointments for firearms transactions, sex offender registration, fingerprinting and report requests. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office in Niles will remain closed to the public until June 30, and all appointments will be handled at the St. Joseph office.