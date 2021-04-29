210429-HP-youth-parade-file-photo.jpg

Dancers with the Hearts of Diamonds Pom Pom squad perform during the 2015 Blossomtime Festival Youth Parade at St. Joseph High School. Friday is the deadline to enter this year’s youth parade.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday for units to take part in the Blossomtime Festival Youth Parade.

The parade, set for noon on May 8 along Lake Boulevard in St. Joseph, is open to youngsters from preschool age to middle school.

