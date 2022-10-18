ST. JOSEPH — Challenges to numerous library books dominated the public discussion portion of a St. Joseph Public Schools board meeting Monday.
Superintendent Jenny Fee said among the 15 book submitted for challenge, only 11 are in circulation and will be reviewed. The books are located in the high school’s media center.
The parent who submitted the challenge, Valerie Gehrke, said she has received anonymous hate mail to her home address since the book review process has begun. In her opinion, Gehrke said the books she submitted for review crossed a moral line.
Fee and Board President Barry Conybeare apologized that Gehrke had experienced this and called the hate mail she had received “uncalled for.” They also thanked the parents for their civility during public comment.
Fee said Gehrke had been supportive and communicative throughout the process.
The district’s book review committee will read all 11 books under review and meet in early November. After discussion, they will write a report on their findings and provide them to Gehrke and the board. St. Joseph has more than 65,000 books available districtwide.
Multiple parents spoke during public comment both for and against the challenges.
“The board has to have a permission slip from a parent for sex education. The person who conducts the sex education class must be properly trained in that, to perform the class. That’s Michigan law,” said St. Joseph resident Michelle Cavanaugh. “So you found a loophole. This board has found a loophole to fill our district library with pornographic books.”
Cavanaugh wore a shirt with a graphic quote from the book, “What Girls Are Made Of,” written on the back.
Other parents who took issue with the sexual content in the books called the process too bureaucratic.
Parents opposed to the challenges said the books, particularly “What Girls Are Made Of,” were being taken out of context. One parent said removing the books for the sake of some families is unjust for other students and families.
Gerik Nasstrom, an OutCenter of Southwest Michigan program coordinator, said other classic books like “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “Of Mice and Men” and even the Bible contain sexually explicit passages but are deemed acceptable for high schoolers to read.
“The Bible, like any other book, has content that when you take it out of context can sound horrifying and not age appropriate,” said Nasstrom, citing Ezekiel 23:20.
St. Joseph schools media center staff can notify parents and require their permission when their child checks out certain titles, Fee said.
The next school board meeting will be Nov. 14 at the district office.