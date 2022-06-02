for web only
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph’s summer recreation program will be operated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor this year.

The program will run from noon to 5 p.m. June 20 through Aug. 12 at the John & Dede Howard Ice Arena.

