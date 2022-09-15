Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. A fire spokesperson said Thursday that conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco are “looking a whole heck of a lot better." Evacuation orders remain for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds. Meanwhile rescuers in mountains east of Los Angeles continued to search for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes earlier this week.