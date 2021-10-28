211028-HP-brown-school.JPG

The paved-over spot was the site of water main repairs on Wednesday afternoon in St. Joseph Township.

 Juliana Knot / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Water main repairs forced Brown Elementary School to cut its day short Wednesday.

However, the main was fixed shortly after the closure.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana