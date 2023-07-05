ST. JOSEPH — The Mike Yore Memorial Car Show returns to St. Joseph on July 14, kicking off a Love Local Weekend.
The show, featuring more than 150 vintage cars lined up along Lake Boulevard, is from 4-8 p.m., with D.J. Mark Durocher spinning classic hits as visitors peruse the cars.
Participants should register at the Honor Credit Union tent, corner of Lake Boulevard and Broad Street, can start parking in the event zone at 1 p.m. July 14, and must be in place by 4 p.m. The show is sponsored by Honor Credit Union, Pier 33 and Edward J. Todd and is put on by the Southwest Michigan Car Collectors.
“Love Local Weekends are jam-packed with summer fun,” said Amy Zapal, executive director of St. Joseph Today. “It’s so fun to see residents and visitors take part in all the festivities and specials.”
Besides the car show, Zapal said the weekend will feature extended shopping hours, featured menu items and other specials in the downtown and surrounding areas in Southwest Michigan.
A list of participating stores and restaurants is available at stjoetoday.com/lovelocal, she said.
The July Love Local Weekend also marks the return of the Friday night concert series held weekly from 7-8 p.m. July 14 through Sept. 1 at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell. The July 14 concert will feature big band jazz by the Blue Shoes.
The series is sponsored by The Boulevard Inn & Bistro with support from the John & Dede Howard Endowments held at the Berrien Community Foundation.
The Love Local Weekend continues July 15 with the Race for YMCA 5K/10K presented by the YMCA of Greater Michiana starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Margaret B. Upton Arboretum. Money raised benefits the Y’s annual campaign that provides financial assistance for memberships and programs for local children and families in need.
Also on July 15, the St. Joseph Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Lake Bluff Artisan Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both on the bluff along Lake Boulevard.
The same day, the Krasl Art Center will hold its Summer Art Market on the Green from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the art center grounds, with indoor and outdoor exhibitions available to view.
Also July 15, the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra will perform “Ella and Gershwin on the Shore” at 6:30 p.m. at the Silver Beach Shadowland Pavilion. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Ticket information and details are available at smso.org.
The movie “The Rookie” will be shown starting at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at Dickinson Park. Ticket information and a list of movies for St. Joseph’s Summer Movie Series is available at stjoetoday.com/movies.
The July Love Local Weekend wraps up July 16 with a free municipal jazz band concert at 7 p.m. at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell.
Other summer events put on by St. Joseph Today include:
Antiques on the Bluff, the first Sunday of every month, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May through October.
St. Joseph Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, now through Oct. 14.
Wednesday Night Market, 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, now through Aug. 30.
Lake Bluff Artisan Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 2.
Friday Night Concert Series, 7-8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 1.
Chalk the Block, Aug. 4-6.