ABOVE: The Wardlaw family are opening The Children’s Center, a new day care facility at 219 Peace Blvd. in Royalton Township. Pictured from left to right are, Jared Wardlaw, Kelsey Wardlaw, Kirsten Swem, Mady Wardlaw, Mary Wardlaw, owner, Matthew Wardlaw, 8, and Jay Wardlaw.
LEFT: Mary Wardlaw and her family are opening The Children’s Center, a new day care facility located at 219 Peace Blvd. in Royalton Township.
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP — A new day care facility is opening to meet the need for child care in Southwest Michigan.
Mary Wardlaw is opening The Children’s Center at the former KinderCare building at 219 Peace Blvd. in Royalton Township. The child care facility – which is Wardlaw’s third location – will hold an open house from 6-7 p.m. April 28 and have its first day on May 1.