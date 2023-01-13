ST. JOSEPH — Visitors will find more than 20 ways to chase away the chill during the return of the annual Chili Tour in downtown St. Joseph.
The event takes place 5-8 p.m. Jan. 27 in downtown St. Joseph, a news release stated. Merchants and restaurants will offer samples of their favorite chili recipes in hopes of earning the People’s Choice Award – which is determined by popular vote – or the Chili Pepper Award determined by a panel of judges.
“There is a fee of $5 per map, which lists the participating locations and doubles as your voting ballot,” said Amy Zapal, executive director of St. Joe Today, in a prepared release. “A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen.”
The Chili Pepper Award will be announced Jan. 27 and the People’s Choice Award winner will be announced Jan. 30.
Chili Tour Maps will be available for purchase starting at noon on Jan. 27 at the St. Joe Today Welcome Center at 301 State St. Event attendees are encouraged to turn in their maps at the end of the night to vote for their favorite chili, as well as be entered in a drawing for a $25 St. Joe Today Gift Certificate, good at more than 80 locations.
The winner will be notified on Jan. 30.
The following sites are this year’s chili stop locations:
221 Main
Baroda Founders, featuring chili by Coach’s Bar & Grill
Caffe Tosi, featuring chili by the St. Joseph High School culinary team
Dad’s Farm & Cafe
G&M Variety
Infusco Coffee, featuring chili by Houndstooth
Kingfisher Cocktails & Tacos
Nola Roux
Oh My Darlings, featuring chili by Plank’s Tavern
Olive Cart, featuring chili by Round Barn Brewery & Public House
Perennial Accents, featuring chili by The Grille at Harbor Shores
ReVive Spa, featuring chili by Sister Lakes Brewing Co.
Schu’s
Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
South Bend Chocolate Cafe
St. Joe Community Taproom, featuring chili by The Livery
St. Joe Wine Shoppe, featuring chili by Anemel
State Street Meats, featuring chili by The Buck Burgers & Brew
State Street Stuff
The Cheese Lady
The Tea Annex
Third Coast Surf Shop, featuring chili by The Mark III
Waterfront House of Framing & Fashion, featuring chili by Full Circle Cafe, Dad’s Farm & Cafe, Soul’s Ground Cafe and Happy Poochie Eatery, plus live music and a book release.
White Pine Winery, featuring chili by Clementine’s Too