BENTON HARBOR — Corewell Health and the Krasl Art Center are collaborating to improve mental health through art, thanks to a $55,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.
People will be able to learn about mental wellness through art installations located throughout Southwest Michigan.
Findings from Community Health Needs Assessments, conducted by Corewell Health in Southwest Michigan, revealed the most urgent community-identified health need is support for mental health, chronic stress and trauma.
According to a news release from Corewell, the goal of this collaboration is to provide the community with an educational and participatory experience that uses the arts to increase understanding of mental health, destigmatize mental illness and build resiliency skills.
Permanent art installations are located at the YMCA of Greater Michiana, Benton Harbor Public Library, Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library in St. Joseph and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Southwest Michigan. In addition to the permanent art installations, there is an online digital archive showcasing all the artwork and artists, which is available at www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/art-and-wellness.
A printed storybook will be launched in July.
The project is based on the principles of the Trauma Resource Institute’s Community Resilience Model (CRM) that helps address the behavioral health challenges faced by the community, according to the release.
“I never thought of art as a form of healing, but it has been for me. Through the pandemic, I’ve learned to appreciate the power of art to express myself and connect with others,” said Nathan Margoni, director of education at the Krasl, in the release.