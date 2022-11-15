ST. JOSEPH — Work that started in 2016 is coming to fruition as the Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital pavilion’s second phase is opening, Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Corewell Health South, said during a tour Monday afternoon.

“This is the culmination of about a 10-year plan,” Hamel said.

