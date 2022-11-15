A view inside the Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital pavilion in St. Joseph. “Part of the science between creating health care spaces is to create things that inspire, provide hope and help people relax,” said Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Corewell Health South.
ST. JOSEPH — Work that started in 2016 is coming to fruition as the Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital pavilion’s second phase is opening, Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Corewell Health South, said during a tour Monday afternoon.
“This is the culmination of about a 10-year plan,” Hamel said.