ST. JOSEPH — Thousands of Corewell Health patients were the recipients of fuzzy and festive gifts this week.
As part of the 11th annual Bears in the Air program, South Bend International Airport delivered more than 2,500 teddy bears to children in six area hospitals this week, including Corewell Health Lakeland hospitals in Niles and St. Joseph, a news release stated Wednesday.