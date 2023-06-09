Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Corewell Health South, right, and Phil Cooper, director of Planning Design & Construction, lead a media tour of the new Corewell Health St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Department on Thursday afternoon in St. Joseph. The emergency department, scheduled to open to patients next week, includes 34 patient beds, increased space for radiology and imaging as well as observation and crisis intervention space.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Kathy Effa, ER department manager, shows off the new waiting area at Corewell Health St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Department on Thursday afternoon in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Renovated ambulance bays are featured as part of Corewell Health St. Joseph Hospital’s new Emergency Department.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Renovation and expansion at Corewell Health St. Joseph Hospital Emergency’s Department include an end of life room.