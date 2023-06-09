ST. JOSEPH — Starting Monday, patients to Corewell Health Lakeland’s emergency department in St. Joseph will be greeted with larger waiting and treatment rooms.

“We’ve increased the capacity of the whole unit, and we’ve dramatically improved the access of that area to our pavilion,” said Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Corewell Health South.

230609-HP-corewell-er3-photo.jpg

An expanded and renovated triage room is pictured at the new Corewell Health St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Department on Thursday afternoon in St. Joseph.

