Natalie Baggio, senior vice president of clinical operations and chief nursing executive with Corewell Health, hands out treats to nurses Shalini Randolph, center, and Luis Ruiz on Tuesday at Corewell Health South in St. Joseph in celebration of National Nurses Week.
Nurse Mike Wilson joins Natalie Baggio, senior vice president of clinical operations and chief nursing executive with Corewell Health, as they visit with nurses Tuesday at Corewell Health South in St. Joseph in celebration of National Nurses Week.
Natalie Baggio, senior vice president of clinical operations and chief nursing executive with Corewell Health, hands out treats to nurses Sheila Letcher, Jackie Witt and Lisa Ervin on Tuesday at Corewell Health South in St. Joseph in celebration of National Nurses Week.
ST. JOSEPH — Corewell Health South is honoring nurses throughout National Nurses Week, as its nursing population returns to pre-pandemic levels.
The Southwest Michigan hospital system, like hospitals nationwide, is seeing a larger share of its nursing workforce return to traditional full-time work from traveling nursing, as COVID-19 staffing shortages begin to recede.