Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Cornerstone Alliance’s Christina Frank, far left, moderates a panel composed of Lynn Chen-Zhang, Jen Nelson, Pam Klyn, Lynn Jekkals, Sonia Hollies and Krista Flynn on Thursday during a FLEX Women in Business panel discussion held at the Union + Social Venue in downtown St. Joseph.
ST. JOSEPH — Southwest Michigan’s female business community had a lot of inspiration and advice to share Thursday.
Cornerstone Alliance hosted its first-ever FLEX Women in Business panel discussion at Union + Social in downtown St. Joseph, where six panelists spoke on the challenges they faced in their careers, managing a career and a personal life and how they made it.