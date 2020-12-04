Work continues shoring up the banks along the south end of Silver Beach in St. Joseph. Park of the beach will be protected by these Hesco barriers, which are temporary metal-framed boxes with fabric liners being filled with sand.
The historically high Lake Michigan water level has caused extensive erosion along the south end of Silver Beach in St. Joseph. Crews are working now to protect that section of beach as winter weather bears down.
Work has begun on measures to control the erosion that threatens the sidewalk, the nearby road, and the banks along the south end of Silver Beach in St. Joseph.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
