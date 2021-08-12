210812-HP-dial-a-ride-crash-photo.jpg

A Dial-A-Ride bus crashed into another vehicle Wednesday at the intersection of Niles and Botham avenues in St. Joseph.

 Alexandra Newman / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — A Dial-A-Ride bus collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Niles and Botham avenues in the early afternoon Wednesday.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, said Steve Neubecker, director of St. Joseph Public Safety.

